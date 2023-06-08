Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after buying an additional 1,275,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after purchasing an additional 513,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,259,000 after buying an additional 218,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.27. 2,213,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,844,451. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

