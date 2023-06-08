Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000. BlackRock accounts for 1.1% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $678.88. 199,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,438. The company’s fifty day moving average is $663.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $692.81. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

