Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.20

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 40515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Biohaven Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($2.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven by 42.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Biohaven by 293.9% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

