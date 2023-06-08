BitShares (BTS) One Day Volume Tops $9.30 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, BitShares has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $26.30 million and $9.30 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00009646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002816 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002978 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001362 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,992,973 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

