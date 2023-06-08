BitShares Market Cap Hits $27.49 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $27.49 million and $15.97 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002915 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001359 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,991,108 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

