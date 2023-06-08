BitTorrent-New (BTT) One Day Volume Hits $13.50 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $503.57 million and approximately $13.50 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000293 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002891 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002970 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000956 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000053 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $13,981,603.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.