BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.79

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.79 and traded as high as C$7.11. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$7.01, with a volume of 560,901 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
BlackBerry Trading Down 2.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.44.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.
