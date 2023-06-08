BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys $386,240.16 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $386,240.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,393,929 shares in the company, valued at $191,114,385.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,414 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $285,969.42.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 241,969 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $3,721,483.22.

On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,303 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $336,998.33.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 325,623 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $4,991,800.59.

On Friday, May 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $539,903.95.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 78,467 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,210,745.81.

On Monday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,659 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $330,949.52.

On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,725 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $631,237.50.

On Monday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 66,388 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,997.28.

On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,711 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $772,011.83.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ECAT opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $15.79.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,938,000 after buying an additional 992,116 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,502,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,130 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 333.8% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,749,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,929 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,726,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 220,320 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

