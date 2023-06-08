BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 50,215 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $787,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,462,558 shares in the company, valued at $195,412,909.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,414 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $285,969.42.
- On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,048 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $386,240.16.
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 241,969 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $3,721,483.22.
- On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,303 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $336,998.33.
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 325,623 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,800.59.
- On Friday, May 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $539,903.95.
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 78,467 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $1,210,745.81.
- On Monday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,659 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $330,949.52.
- On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,725 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $631,237.50.
- On Monday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,388 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,997.28.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 346,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,008. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $15.83.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 80,127 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
