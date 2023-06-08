BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 50,215 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $787,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,462,558 shares in the company, valued at $195,412,909.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,414 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $285,969.42.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,048 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $386,240.16.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 241,969 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $3,721,483.22.

On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,303 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $336,998.33.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 325,623 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,800.59.

On Friday, May 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $539,903.95.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 78,467 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $1,210,745.81.

On Monday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,659 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $330,949.52.

On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,725 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $631,237.50.

On Monday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,388 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,997.28.

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 346,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,008. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 80,127 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

