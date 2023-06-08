Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73. 509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81.

Institutional Trading of Blue Horizon BNE ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating) by 102.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,385 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 13.44% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Company Profile

The Blue Horizon BNE ETF (BNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Blue Horizon New Energy Economy 100 index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global stocks that are perceived to benefit from a New Energy Economy. BNE was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Blue Horizon.

