Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Shares Down 5.4%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $33.00. 12,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 67,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Bluegreen Vacations Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $569.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $237.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.46 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 116,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

See Also

