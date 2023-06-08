Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.9% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $56.44 and last traded at $56.48. 317,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 581,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.03.

Specifically, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Securities lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,631,000 after buying an additional 649,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,778,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,809,000 after purchasing an additional 535,424 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,756,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,297,000 after purchasing an additional 476,743 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

