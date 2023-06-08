BMO Capital Markets Boosts Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $64.00

Chemours (NYSE:CCGet Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CC. StockNews.com cut Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Chemours has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33.

Chemours (NYSE:CCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

