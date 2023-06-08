Bokf Na Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bokf Na raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $114.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.31. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

