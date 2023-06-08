Bokf Na Sells 320 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,865,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,985,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,079,000 after buying an additional 1,271,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,435,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,281,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after acquiring an additional 794,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $63.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

