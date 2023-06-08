Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 3.9% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Booking worth $101,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $20.28 on Thursday, hitting $2,664.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,594. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,638.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2,406.58. The firm has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,786.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

