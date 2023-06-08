Boston Sand & Gravel (OTC:BSND) Shares Down 3.6%

Boston Sand & Gravel Co. (OTC:BSND – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $800.00 and last traded at $800.00. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $830.00.
Boston Sand & Gravel Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $828.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $821.89.
Boston Sand & Gravel Company Profile
Boston Sand & Gravel Co provides ready mixed concrete and aggregate products to the construction and landscaping industries in southeastern New England. The company offers ready mix concrete that include specialty mixes for winter concrete, slurry walls, and drilled shafts, as well as sand and aggregate, concrete blocks, and green products.
