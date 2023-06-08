Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Director James Mark Elliott Sells 46,026 Shares of Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) Director James Mark Elliott sold 46,026 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $11,966.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,851 shares in the company, valued at $74,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
James Mark Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 22nd, James Mark Elliott sold 48,101 shares of Boxlight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $14,430.30.
Boxlight Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Boxlight Co. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on BOXL shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Boxlight from $2.50 to $1.75 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Institutional Trading of Boxlight
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boxlight by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 453.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,885 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Boxlight
Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.
