Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Director James Mark Elliott Sells 46,026 Shares of Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) Director James Mark Elliott sold 46,026 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $11,966.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,851 shares in the company, valued at $74,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Mark Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, James Mark Elliott sold 48,101 shares of Boxlight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $14,430.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Boxlight Co. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boxlight Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BOXL shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Boxlight from $2.50 to $1.75 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boxlight by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 453.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,885 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

