Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGD) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGD – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 106,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 58,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.
Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91.
Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile
Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business-to-business online gaming solutions worldwide. It offers turnkey solution for retail, online, and mobile iGaming platform, as well as casino content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing, and operational services. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
