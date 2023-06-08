Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $17.75. 35,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 38,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

