Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.55–$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $442.50 million-$446.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.43 million. Braze also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.51)-($0.55) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Braze from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Braze in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Braze in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.94. 892,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,335. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.74. Braze has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.65 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $77,801.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,899.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $77,801.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,899.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $53,505.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,534 shares of company stock worth $2,979,680 over the last 90 days. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

