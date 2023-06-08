Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.13)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $108-$109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.64 million. Braze also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.51)-($0.55) EPS.
Braze Stock Down 0.2 %
BRZE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.94. 880,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. Braze has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.97.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braze will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,430,712.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at $932,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $53,505.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,680 in the last ninety days. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Braze by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Braze by 12,400.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after buying an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Braze by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after buying an additional 298,790 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 215.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after buying an additional 267,238 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.
