Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Lifted by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Broadcom by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $10.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $803.16. The company had a trading volume of 784,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The firm has a market cap of $334.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $666.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.40.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

