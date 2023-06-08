Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.72

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.72 and traded as high as $4.14. Broadwind shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 137,064 shares.

BWEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Broadwind from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $87.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 44,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

