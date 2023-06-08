Brokerages Set Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target at $24.80

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JRONY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Price Performance
Shares of JRONY opened at $51.37 on Thursday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.8547 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).
