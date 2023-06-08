Brokerages Set Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) PT at $201.25

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.25.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

