Brokerages Set Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) PT at $201.25

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.25.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $20.11.
About Rémy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.