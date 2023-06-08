Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.87 and last traded at $31.23. Approximately 12,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 20,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 101,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 26,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

