Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 18,351 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,376,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Suncor Energy worth $107,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,070,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $959,081,000 after buying an additional 859,527 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 688.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,094,000 after buying an additional 14,540,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Suncor Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,392,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SU shares. Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of SU stock remained flat at $30.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 388,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,003. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.