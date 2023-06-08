Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,585,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 6.93% of OrthoPediatrics worth $63,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics Stock Down 0.1 %

KIDS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.66. 5,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,468. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $60.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 233.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 million. OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIDS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Insider Transactions at OrthoPediatrics

In other OrthoPediatrics news, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $41,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,431.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OrthoPediatrics news, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $41,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,431.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 3,333 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $166,983.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,374.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,805 shares of company stock valued at $240,613. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.