Brown Advisory Inc. Has $82.63 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,316,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $82,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,450,000 after purchasing an additional 346,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,034,000 after purchasing an additional 119,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,295. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

