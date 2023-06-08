Brown Advisory Inc. Has $86.92 Million Stock Position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,585,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667,595 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.44% of Abcam worth $86,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Abcam during the first quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Abcam by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Abcam by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Abcam by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Abcam from $21.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

NASDAQ ABCM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,803. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. Abcam plc has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

