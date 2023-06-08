Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 176,058 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,096,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,058 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Phreesia worth $100,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after buying an additional 349,301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 654,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 331,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 580.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 262,636 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,295,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,933,000 after acquiring an additional 184,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 154,963 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,766.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $103,014.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,998,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,766.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,863 shares of company stock worth $834,743. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phreesia Trading Up 0.1 %

PHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

PHR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.31. 41,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,297. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.64 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

