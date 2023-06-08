Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 7,093 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,276,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 5.13% of Infinera worth $76,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 26.5% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,973 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Infinera by 2,301.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 737,598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Infinera by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,376,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 642,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,435,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 578,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,705,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 565,604 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Infinera

In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,467.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Infinera Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.63. 354,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,196. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. Infinera’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

