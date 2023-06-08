Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 910,850 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 910,850 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.12% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $156,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,720,573. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.56. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

