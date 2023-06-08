Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 715,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,655 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $124,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $185.50. 9,701,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,199,219. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.