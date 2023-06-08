Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 154,322 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154,322 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $70,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 653.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

FCN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE FCN traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.31. 5,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,223. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.09 and a 52 week high of $205.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.28.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total transaction of $66,781.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total transaction of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $7,231,440.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,947,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

