Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 6,711 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Amgen worth $78,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,983,235,000 after acquiring an additional 174,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after acquiring an additional 75,721 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.16. The stock had a trading volume of 369,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.45. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

