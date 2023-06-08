Bryan Scott Salesky Purchases 400 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,571. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 262,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,366,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 114.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Stories

