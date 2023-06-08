Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource makes up about 0.0% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,900,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,176,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,244,000 after purchasing an additional 256,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,739,000 after acquiring an additional 391,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.6 %

BLDR traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.55. 1,330,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,060. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $126.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Stories

