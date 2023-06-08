Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 570,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,965,000 after acquiring an additional 160,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in Bunge by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 23,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Bunge Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:BG traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.22. The stock had a trading volume of 202,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $113.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.94. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.