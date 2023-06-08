C Partners Holding GmbH Sells 32,702 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

C Partners Holding GmbH lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585,801 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 32,702 shares during the period. eBay comprises approximately 4.8% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. C Partners Holding GmbH owned 0.11% of eBay worth $24,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after buying an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eBay by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,670,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,592,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $479,894,000 after acquiring an additional 105,551 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its position in eBay by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,846 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,584,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,487. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

