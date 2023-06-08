Calavo Growers, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th.

Calavo Growers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.1% annually over the last three years. Calavo Growers has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Calavo Growers to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Calavo Growers Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $244.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 33,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 373,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 50,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 47.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CVGW. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Further Reading

