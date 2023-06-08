Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $244.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

CVGW stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Calavo Growers

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVGW shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 33,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $795,079.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,479.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 33,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $795,079.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 47.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

