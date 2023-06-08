Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Announces Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $244.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.73. 11,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,978. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

CVGW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 33,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $5,537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after buying an additional 160,709 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 35.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 30.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

