Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $244.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Calavo Growers Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Calavo Growers stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.57. 28,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $45.50.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.92%.

Insider Activity at Calavo Growers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calavo Growers

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 33,253 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $795,079.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVGW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

