Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Issues Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $244.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.13 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

CVGW opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.92%.

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,302,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 33,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $795,079.23. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,253 shares in the company, valued at $8,924,479.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVGW. Stephens cut their price target on Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

