Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $244.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.13 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Calavo Growers Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Calavo Growers stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.55. 41,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVGW. Stephens decreased their target price on Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 50,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 33,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,253 shares in the company, valued at $8,924,479.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

