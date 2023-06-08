Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Trading 6.9% Higher

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
Caldwell Partners International Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.
Caldwell Partners International Company Profile
Caldwell Partners International, Inc is a technology-powered talent acquisition company, which specializes in recruitment at all levels. It operates through the Caldwell and IQTalent Partners, Inc (IQTP) segments. The Caldwell segment includes operation with partners in Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia, with functional currencies being the Canadian dollar, US dollar, and British pound.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caldwell Partners International (CWLPF)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.