Callan Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFAV traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $66.75. The stock had a trading volume of 334,025 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.