Callan Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 36,276 eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,276 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 881,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,840,000 after purchasing an additional 769,969 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 379.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 629,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 498,223 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 16,678.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 389,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 386,943 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,044,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,773,829.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider James Bramble sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,044,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,773,829.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 267,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,111 in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eXp World stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 958,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,674. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 385.88 and a beta of 2.71.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $850.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.21 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 360.07%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

